Ellie Roebuck to Barcelona? Door opens for Lionesses star as goalkeeper Sandra Panos announces exit amid WSL and NWSL interest

Ameé Ruszkai

Getty/GOAL

Barcelona's Sandra Panos has announced she will leave the club at the end of the season, possibly opening the door for England star Ellie Roebuck.

Panos to leave Barca this summer
Club reported to want Lioness Roebuck
Panos has interest in England, U.S. and more