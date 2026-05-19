Ella Toone returns to Lionesses squad for first time in 2026 as England also welcome back Aggie Beever-Jones ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Spain

England will travel to Mallorca at the start of June to take on Spain in what could be a decisive encounter in this World Cup qualifying group. If the Lionesses were to win that game, top spot and automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup would be confirmed. A draw would also keep things in their hands, with victory over Ukraine a few days later enough to confirm them as group winners. Defeat, though, could allow Spain to take control, especially if it was to come by a two-goal margin or more.

That mouth-watering fixture takes place on June 5, with England's home game against Ukraine to come on June 9. Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium, in Liverpool, will host that match. Only the group winner will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup, with the play-offs to await the other three teams.

"This is clearly a very big moment in our qualification campaign," Wiegman said. "We have put ourselves in the strongest possible position now and these final two matches give us the chance of qualifying for the World Cup at the earliest opportunity.

"Spain and Ukraine will both provide us with different tests. Travelling to face Spain in front of their home crowd is one of the toughest fixtures we could face but we’ll be ready for the challenge. It is nice to be able to end the campaign in front of our home fans against Ukraine. We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of our supporters at Everton’s new stadium. The city of Liverpool has so many connections to the Lionesses over the years, so it will be a very special evening."