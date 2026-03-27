It is not just the contract renewals of Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini that are keeping Roma fans on tenterhooks. There is, in fact, another player – often underrated, yet consistently important in recent seasons – whose contract is set to expire on 30 June 2026: Stephan El Shaarawy. El Shaarawy has been unable to reach an agreement to extend his current contract and, in recent hours, the possibility of a sensational return to Genoa – the club that launched his career in top-flight football – has emerged.
Translated by
El Shaarawy won’t be renewing his contract with Roma: Genoa’s wild idea, talks are underway
NO RENEWAL NEGOTIATIONS
His love affair with Roma began way back in 2016 and, apart from his spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua between 2019 and 2021, today marks the eighth season that El Shaarawy will complete wearing the Giallorossi shirt. Yet, despite 22 appearances, including one goal and three assists, Frederic Massara has never even initiated negotiations to renew his contract, effectively leaving him free to sign for whoever he wishes on a free transfer at the end of the year.
IS HE RETURNING TO GENOA?
And, as reported by Tuttosport, Genoa – a club that holds a special place in El Faraone’s heart – is attempting to step into this void. As a youngster, he left the city to join Milan in a major transfer deal finalised by the then CEO, Adriano Galliani. Today, a return to the Rossoblu is seen as a major opportunity even by the player himself, who has indicated a willingness to enter into talks with the Genoa club.
THINGS ARE MOVING FORWARD AND DE ROSSI IS PUSHING FOR IT
The negotiations will not be straightforward because El Shaarawy’s current net salary of €2.5 million places him well above Genoa’s wage bill threshold. The idea, backed by Daniele De Rossi who would gladly welcome back his former teammate and later player he coached, is to offer a two-year deal with an option for a further season, but at half the salary he currently earns in the capital. It will be up to the player to decide whether a sentimental return to Liguria is more important than his latest major contract. Negotiations are underway and Genoa is already dreaming big.