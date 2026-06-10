EIGHT red cards shown in chaotic USWNT vs Brazil game as officiating branded a 'complete disgrace'

The fallout from the match was immediate, with Brazilian players directing their fury at the officiating team and their American counterparts. Midfielder Angelina did not hold back in her post-match assessment, making serious allegations about the conduct of the USWNT players on the field. The home side felt aggrieved by several decisions they believed went unpunished by the VAR system during the heat of the battle.

Speaking to reporters after the game, via Sportv, Angelina said: “Honestly, what happened here today is a complete disgrace."

“The fourth official had no idea what’s going on the field, VAR doesn’t work. It apparently doesn’t check anything. One of our players gets stepped on and nobody reviews it. Then there’s a shove here, and the referee suddenly wants to start sending our players off. So it’s really difficult.

"One of USWNT players gave an interview saying it was a really nice atmosphere. But on the field, she was saying we were trash, that we didn’t know how to play football. So it’s a huge lack of respect - both from the refereeing and from their players too.”