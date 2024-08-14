VIDEO: Eduardo Camavinga suffers nasty knee injury in Real Madrid training as he sends emotional message to fans

(C) Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonVIDEO: Eduardo Camavinga suffers nasty knee injury in Real Madrid training as he sends emotional message to fansEduardo CamavingaReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has released a statement confirming his injury setback and thanking fans for their support.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCamavinga was preparing for new La Liga campaignSuffered big injury in Real Madrid trainingConfirmed the blow on social mediaArticle continues below