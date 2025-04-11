Eder Militao salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Eder Militao's salary at Spanish giants Real Madrid

Eder Militao's time at Real Madrid has been topsy-turvy in recent times due to injury issues. The Brazilian centre-back sustained a devastating ACL injury to his left knee in 2023, sidelining him for the entire season. Not long after his return to the pitch, he suffered another ACL injury, this time to his other knee.

Despite his injury troubles, Militao has played a crucial role in Madrid's success in both Spain and Europe in recent years.

The Brazilian has been generously rewarded by the club for his loyalty and contributions, making him one of the top-earning defenders in the squad.

But exactly how much does Militao earn playing at the Bernabeu?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross