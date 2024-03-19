Eden Hazard returns to Chelsea! Retired star to lace up his boots again for Soccer Aid charity match at Stamford Bridge - with Mauricio Pochettino facing former Blues boss Frank Lampard
A host of Chelsea stars, past and present, are set to feature in the Soccer Aid charity match taking place at Stamford Bridge in June.
- Soccer Aid to take place at Stamford Bridge
- Hazard to play under Pochettino in World XI
- Lampard to manage England alongside Redknapp