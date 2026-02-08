AFP
'I don't think there are too many' - Eddie Howe tears into Newcastle players' 'levels' after disappointing Brentford loss leaves Magpies 12th in Premier League table
Brentford pile misery on Newcastle with comeback win
Newcastle had the opportunity to move above Brentford into eighth in the Premier League table with a victory. Sven Botman actually gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but a header from Vitaly Janelt and penalty from Igor Thiago saw the Bees go into the half-time break ahead. Bruno Guimaraes levelled with a spot kick of his own in the second half, before Dango Ouattara came up with a late winner for the west Londoners. Home supporters loudly booed their side off at the final whistle.
Howe blames self but sticks boot in on players
At his post-match press conference, Howe admitted that while he takes 'full responsibility' for this season's slump, he doesn't believe that some players have given their maximum of late.
Howe said: "I always feel under pressure. It's irrelevant to me, the type of pressure. When you're in this job, you're always in that moment: whether it's pressure to win, or to turn around results. We're very much in that [second] feeling.
"I always say the pressure I put on myself could not be more extreme. I demand really high standards from what I am doing and how I work, and what I ask the players to do. I'm obviously not doing my job well enough at the moment. I'm annoyed with myself, angry with myself, blaming myself, taking full accountability on my shoulders. No one else.
"There's a harsh reality for me. I think I have to think long and hard about - not my effort, because I can't question that - but I have to work better, do more. I have to take responsibility for everything you see on the pitch. I have got to work out solutions.
"I also of course have to ask the same of the players. I have to ask them to be really honest and look at their best levels, and judge them against that now in this current moment.
"I don't think there are too many who can say they are playing their best. That then gives us growth to improve."
Boos not a problem for Howe
Howe was also asked about his team getting booed off, to which he replied: "If we perform, the crowd will back us. They will be with us every step of the way.
"I have no issue with their reaction today. They are reacting to what we deliver. I don't see that being a problem. Of course we have to turn that around with our performances."
What comes next for Newcastle?
This loss to Brentford leaves Newcastle 12th in the Premier League table, and they will drop down a further place if Brighton & Hove Albion beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Howe's side are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur, who were beaten 2-0 at Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off.
