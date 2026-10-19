‘Devastated’ - Ian Wright issues chilling warning to Arsenal star Eberechi Eze after ruthless Mikel Arteta sub

Eze suffered a disappointing afternoon after being hauled off at half-time during Arsenal's away victory against Forest. The midfielder was handed his first Premier League start of the campaign at the City Ground.

However, manager Arteta chose to replace the £60 million signing at the interval. His replacement, Noni Madueke, made an instant impact by scoring the match-winning goal in the 80th minute to seal all three points.

Arsenal legend Wright believes the early hook will hit the former Crystal Palace playmaker hard. Wright expressed concern that the England international may now struggle to secure a consistent spot in Arteta's starting line-up for the remainder of the season.