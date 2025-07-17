This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Eastern Conference GradesGOAL
Jacob Schneider

MLS Eastern Conference midseason grades: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Evander's FC Cincinnati make push for the top, concerns mount for Atlanta United

Major League Soccer
FEATURES
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
Columbus Crew
DC United
FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City
Philadelphia Union
CF Montreal
Toronto FC

GOAL grades each Eastern Conference team, just past the halfway point of the regular season

The MLS All-Star Game is next week, marking the unofficial midpoint of the 2025 campaign. Most teams have now played 23 regular-season matches (with a few exceptions), and the league’s landscape is starting to take shape. In a highly competitive Eastern Conference, there have been plenty of positive surprises - from Tai Baribo's Philadelphia Union to Hany Mukhtar's Nashville SC. Contenders like Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati have also come back stronger than before. But there have been disappointments, too, ranging from big-spenders like Atlanta United to more frugal clubs such as CF Montréal and D.C. United.

Now, with the summer transfer window opening in exactly one week, the stakes are rising. It’s the last real opportunity for clubs to bolster their rosters ahead of the final push - whether chasing regular-season silverware or scrambling for a playoff spot. So, where does each team stand heading into the window, and how have they performed so far?

GOAL grades each Eastern Conference team as the second window arrives and the final stretch of the campaign sits on the horizon.

Article continues below
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now