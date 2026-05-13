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Dusan Vlahovic offered to Atletico Madrid as Juventus striker prepares for free transfer
Atleti emerge as surprise destination
In a development that will concern Juventus supporters, Atletico Madrid have reportedly been contacted regarding the potential signing of Vlahovic. With his current deal set to expire on July 1, the striker is legally permitted to discuss terms with foreign clubs, and an intermediary is said to have reached out to the Spanish giants to propose a move to the Metropolitano.
Diego Simeone is known to be an admirer of physical, clinical centre-forwards, and Vlahovic fits the profile perfectly. While Juve remain hopeful of reaching an agreement, the fact that his name is being circulated among Europe’s elite suggests the 26-year-old is seriously considering his options outside of Serie A.
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Stumbling blocks in contract negotiations
The primary reason for the breakdown in talks between the Bianconeri and their star striker centers on salary expectations. According to Calciomercato.com, Vlahovic is holding out for a package worth €8 million per season. However, Juventus are currently only prepared to offer a contract in the region of €6m per year as they look to manage their wage bill.
The discrepancy is particularly sharp when considering Vlahovic's current earnings. His existing deal was brokered during a different economic era for the Turin club, and the proposed new terms would essentially represent a 50 percent pay cut compared to his previous peak earnings. This financial gap remains the biggest hurdle to any potential renewal.
Heavyweights monitoring the situation
Madrid are far from the only club keeping a close eye on the Serbian international's status. If Vlahovic does indeed hit the market as a free agent, he will have his pick of Europe’s top divisions. Traditional powerhouses such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona have long been linked with the former Fiorentina man, viewing him as a long-term solution to their attacking needs.
In the Premier League, Arsenal continue to be credited with an interest, having missed out on the striker when he originally moved to Juventus in 2022. Additionally, AC Milan are thought to be attentive to the situation, potentially offering Vlahovic the chance to remain in Italy while moving to a direct rival in the hunt for the Scudetto.
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Agent demands add to the complexity
Beyond the player's personal wages, there is the significant matter of agent fees and commissions. It is reported that Vlahovic’s entourage is seeking a substantial commission to finalise any extension with Juventus. Such demands are often easier to fulfil when a player moves as a free agent, as the acquiring club saves tens of millions in transfer fees.