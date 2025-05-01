'Dull' Premier League warned European Super League 'is going to happen' after thrilling Barcelona vs Inter Milan clash as ex-Chelsea star demands 'best of the best' every week

talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy reignites the Super League debate after a thrilling Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cundy insists Super League 'is going to come'

Barcelona and Inter played out breathtaking 3-3 draw on Wednesday

Fans rejected new proposal in 2021 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱