'I didn’t feel important' - Donyell Malen opens up on Aston Villa exit and hails Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini

Malen has flourished since swapping the Premier League for Serie A, but the forward has now shed light on the difficult period that preceded his move to Roma. The Dutch international originally arrived at the Stadio Olimpico on a loan deal last January, but his immediate impact convinced the Giallorossi hierarchy to trigger a permanent transfer for €25 million at the end of the season. His prolific form has seen him skyrocket to the top of the Serie A scoring charts, netting six goals in the opening five matches of the current campaign.

When questioned regarding whether his departure was a personal choice or an executive decision by Unai Emery, the striker was remarkably candid about his motivations for seeking a fresh start in the Italian capital. "It was my decision," Malen replied during an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Football Italia.

"I wanted to play and be part of a team where I could take the field every weekend and play an important role. At that stage, I didn’t feel important, so I think I made the best choice. Today I feel I’m in the right place with the right people. The coach and my teammates show a lot of confidence in me, and together, all of this is helping me become the player I dreamed of being."