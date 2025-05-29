Amad Diallo Man Utd 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

'I don't regret what I did' - Amad Diallo defends himself after showing middle finger to fans as Man Utd star insists they insulted his mum on post-season Malaysia tour

A. DialloManchester UnitedASEAN All Stars vs Manchester UnitedClub FriendliesPremier League

Amad Diallo has responded to the criticism he received for showing fans the middle finger after Manchester United lost a post-season friendly.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United lost friendly to ASEAN All-Star team
  • Players subjected to abuse from supporters
  • Amad responds after showing middle finger
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match