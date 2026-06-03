AFP
Done deal! Real Madrid to sign World Cup-bound right-back as Spanish giants trigger crazily low €20m release clause
Madrid strike bargain Inter deal
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the European transfer market, Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Dumfries. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos have activated the Dutch defender's release clause, which is set at a surprisingly low €20 million. The deal has been given the famous "here we go", signalling that only the final formalities remain before the move is made official.
The deal represents a significant coup for Florentino Perez, as the club has managed to secure a proven international performer without entering into a bidding war. Dumfries, who has been a mainstay for Inter, has already accepted the terms offered by the Spanish giants. With the deal having been closed on Tuesday night, only the formal steps remain before the transfer is officially announced.
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Competition for Alexander-Arnold
The arrival of Dumfries is a direct response to the club's perceived vulnerability on the right flank. Last season saw a mixed debut campaign for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose tenure in Spain has been complicated by recurring muscle injuries. With club legend Dani Carvajal departing following the expiration of his contract, the Madrid hierarchy identified an urgent need for a high-calibre alternative who can immediately challenge for a starting spot. Dumfries brings a wealth of experience, having amassed over 200 appearances for Inter and establishing himself as a key figure for the Dutch national team.
The Jose Mourinho influence
Jose Mourinho, who is set to return for a second stint as manager, has reportedly been heavily involved in identifying targets to fix a squad that has endured two trophyless seasons. The Portuguese tactician has been vocal about his desire to overhaul the defensive spine of the team to instill a new sense of authority and tactical discipline. Mourinho has identified four key positions for reinforcement, including the right-back spot. The manager-in-waiting is said to value personality and hunger over pure superstardom as he looks to rebuild the Madrid locker room.
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Inter prepare for life after Dumfries
For Inter, the loss of Dumfries at such a low price point is a blow, but the Italian champions are already moving to secure a successor. Reports from Italy suggest that Inter have been bracing for this departure and have already opened negotiations for potential replacements. The Nerazzurri are determined to reinvest the funds quickly to ensure their own domestic dominance is not threatened by the loss of their primary right-sided outlet.
Madrid, meanwhile, are eager to wrap up all major business before the World Cup kicks off across North America as they look to provide their new manager with a complete, battle-ready squad from day one of pre-season. By moving swiftly to trigger his release clause now, the club ensures the 30-year-old's future is firmly resolved, removing any uncertainty heading into the tournament.