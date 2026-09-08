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'This is what we missed' - Dominik Szoboszlai challenges Liverpool to reclaim title-winning intensity under Andoni Iraola
Recapturing the winning formula at Anfield
Szoboszlai has sent a clear message to his teammates regarding the standard required to return to the summit of English football. Reflecting on a mixed start to the new campaign, which saw the Reds drop points against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, the midfielder identified a lack of bite as the primary reason for their recent struggles. He believes the tactical shift under Andoni Iraola is designed to fix exactly what went wrong during the final months of the previous era.
The Hungarian international was candid about the drop-off in performance levels, stating that the squad must look back at their 2024-25 title-winning campaign under Arne Slot to find the right blueprint. "I think it has to change," Szoboszlai told TNT Sports. "This is what we missed last season. If we can bring this intensity back, that we want it more than the others, we have the quality. And this, together, no one can stop us."
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Embracing the direct style of Andoni Iraola
The transition to Iraola’s management has been a major talking point at Anfield, with the Basque coach bringing a high-pressing, direct philosophy that mirrors the "heavy metal" football of the past while adding his own modern twists. Szoboszlai revealed that he sought advice from international teammate Milos Kerkez, who worked under Iraola at Bournemouth, to understand what to expect.
"I like him, I like him a lot. Obviously I know his is a really direct playing style, intense, which I love. He wants the team to force their opponents to adapt to them, rather than the other way around. As Liverpool FC, we should focus on what the other teams do but they should focus more on what we are doing. So, let’s make something perfect and then let’s see. Let them think, ‘Oh, what are we going to do now Liverpool is coming?" Szoboszlai noted.
Thriving in the new leadership group
Since joining from RB Leipzig in 2023, Szoboszlai has rapidly become a central figure at the club, both in terms of his performances and his standing within the squad. This summer marked a significant milestone for the 25-year-old as he was officially promoted to the leadership group following the departure of long-serving left-back Andy Robertson. The midfielder, who also leads his national team, believes he is perfectly suited to the demands of being a Liverpool vice-captain alongside Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez.
Speaking about his leadership style, Szoboszlai noted that he prefers to let his actions do the talking, though he is not afraid to speak up when the situation requires it. "I think so [I was ready]. This is my longest period in a football club, to be honest, because I was never so long in a club like this. This is my fourth season," he noted.
"I try to give every day my best, in every game, in every training session. Sometimes I’m maybe not speaking as much in the changing room – for this we have other types of players, like Virgil, Joey, Ali, they are even more senior."
Szoboszlai reveals his ideal role
The conversation quickly turned to the Hungarian’s preferred role on the pitch, where he thrives in the engine room rather than on the flanks or in defense. While he is happy to be flexible for the good of the team, Szoboszlai admitted he has specific preferences for where he can be most effective.
"I think he (Iraola) made it clear, one time, that I'm not going to play right-back, which meant a lot to me. But, if he needs me there, I'm going to be available. The only position I really didn't like was the 7," Szoboszlai explained. "8 to 10 - like a box-to-box 8. Get the balls from the defender, give the long passes, but also arrive in the box, shots from a little bit further. That's what I really like,"
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