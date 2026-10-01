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Dominik Livakovic agent reveals bold Barcelona plan to USURP Joan Garcia as first-choice goalkeeper
Barcelona's surprise summer arrival
Livakovic joined the Catalan giants from Fenerbahce for a fee of around €3 million in what proved to be one of the summer's more unexpected deals. The Croatian has already made his official debut, stepping in behind current undisputed starter Joan Garcia.
The transfer initially possessed a completely different roadmap. Following his permanent arrival in Spain, the goalkeeper was supposed to head straight back to his homeland on a short-term loan deal to guarantee regular playing time.
However, those negotiations broke down over the proposed duration of the temporary switch, leading to Livakovic staying put in Catalonia. He now sits firmly ahead of veteran Wojciech Szczesny in the club's pecking order.
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Agent breaks down failed loan and future ambitions
Speaking to Inkubatorpodcast, agent Andy Bara outlined the grand plan for his client's integration into the Blaugrana setup. "Livakovic signed for Barca to prepare this year and be a starter next season and thus compete for the No.1 spot with Joan Garcia," he stated.
Bara also shed light on the collapsed move to Dinamo Zagreb, expressing frustration at the Croatian club's sudden shift in demands. "We spoke with Dinamo Zagreb for a one-year loan, but then Dinamo called me and told me that they wanted a loan for two years," Bara revealed. "I told them that, legally, that was not possible, and in the end it was not. If they had accepted a year, he would now be playing for Dinamo on loan from Barca.
"They wanted two years, and it couldn’t be, and, besides, Barca would not have accepted this proposal either."
A baffling twist in the market
The total collapse of the Dinamo Zagreb agreement left Bara bemused, particularly after the Croatian outfit subsequently moved for an alternative target on a temporary basis.
"Then Dinamo signed [Dominik] Kotarski for a single season, and it was something I didn’t understand," the agent admitted, noting the contradictory logic behind their initial demands for a two-year commitment.
As a result, Livakovic will spend this season acclimatising to life in Spain rather than racking up guaranteed minutes away from the club. His immediate focus now shifts to impressing the club hierarchy during training sessions.
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Waiting for opportunities in a packed schedule
With Szczesny expected to retire when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, Livakovic has a clear path to cementing his long-term status within the squad. Bara remains confident that domestic rotation will provide ample chances for his client to shine.
"He could play between seven or ten games because it is very difficult for the starting goalkeeper to be in every game of a season. It’s a lot of games," Bara noted. Livakovic must now capitalise on any cup ties or congested fixture weeks to prove he has the quality to eventually unseat Garcia.
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