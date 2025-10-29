Does Vincent Kompany have a release clause? Bayern Munich coach's contract details revealed including lucrative bonus if Bundesliga giants win Champions League

Bayern recently announced the extension of Kompany’s contract until June 2029, a major show of confidence in the Belgian manager after a stellar debut campaign in Bavaria. The new deal makes Kompany the first coach since Hansi Flick in 2020 to be offered a renewal by the club, underlining the hierarchy’s satisfaction with his work.

Bayern’s leadership finalised the agreement at the club's headquarters, marking the occasion with a celebratory toast. The 39-year-old’s deal was initially due to expire in 2027, but the two-year extension ensures long-term stability after several seasons of managerial turnover.

Importantly, Kompany’s new contract does not contain a release clause, a key move to safeguard the German club against potential future interest from Manchester City, his former club, or other top European sides. Instead, the deal features performance-based incentives, including a lucrative bonus if Bayern win the Champions League.