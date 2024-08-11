Do Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney talk tactics during dressing room visits? Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher reveals how Hollywood stars ‘lift’ Phil Parkinson’s squad
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give Wrexham a “lift” whenever they visit the dressing room, but the Hollywood stars never talk tactics with players.
- Famous co-owners calling the shots
- Back in North Wales for 2024-25 opener
- Winning start for the Red Dragons