Estevao Willian PalmeirasGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'He has to do his job' - Estevao Willian sent strong message by Palmeiras boss ahead of Club World Cup showdown with Chelsea

EstevaoChelseaPalmeirasFIFA Club World CupTransfersPalmeiras vs Chelsea

Estevao Willian has been urged to give Chelsea a glimpse of his talent before completing his £51.5m move to Stamford Bridge. Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira expects the 18-year-old to deliver a strong performance against his future employers in the Club World Cup quarter-final, saying the winger 'has to do his job'.

  • Estevao heading to Chelsea this window
  • Final game with Palmeiras could be vs new team
  • Winger urged to 'do his job'
