'Disrespectful' - Oliver Glasner hits back at Liverpool claim after Crystal Palace dump Reds out of Carabao Cup

Glasner refused to accept that his team had beaten an understrength Liverpool side. The Austrian boss was adamant that every player wearing the Liverpool badge deserves respect, as they all have the pedigree to shine on the biggest stages.

"I have seen Joe Gomez win the Champions League and the Premier League with them; I have seen Wataru Endo play a lot of games for Japan; I have seen Alexis Mac Allister, he won the World Cup with Argentina; I have seen Kerkez, who cost £40m; I have seen Chiesa, who has played for Italy," he said. "I think it would be disrespectful if we say that. Everyone who wears this [Liverpool] badge has quality."

However, Slot defended his decision to rotate heavily, insisting it was part of Liverpool’s long-term vision to develop young talent.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Wednesday's loss to Palace Slot said: "People who follow this club know we use this competition for younger players. We want to create a pathway for them, to play in front of 60,000 people, in front of our own fans, that’s one reason.

"The other is that we only have four or five injuries but if I have to play again the same players. There are multiple reasons why we have lost so many games, no excuses to lose so many but it hasn’t been helpful that almost every time we have only two days in between and after we have had to play away, and then again an away game, so we keep playing the same players.

"Like for example I tried with Alexander Isak, players who missed out on pre-season, it is a big risk of another injury, and we only have at this moment in time 15, 16 senior players available."