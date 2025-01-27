Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'He's a disgrace!' - Lisandro Martinez labelled a 'dirty thug' after two-footed lunge on Adama Traore as fans rage over Man Utd defender escaping red card

L. MartinezManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFan storiesA. TraoreFulham vs Manchester UnitedFulham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been branded “a disgrace” and a “dirty thug” following his two-footed lunge at Adama Traore.

  • Argentine defender netted winner in west London
  • Was lucky to still be on the pitch
  • Criticised for reckless challenge on Cottagers winger
