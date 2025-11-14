'It's a disgrace!' - Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso 'won't accept' fans' reaction to win as Azzurri end up in World Cup play-offs

However, with the match still at 0-0 late on, Italy’s small group of travelling fans protested, chanting that the players should 'go to work'. Gattuso disagreed with their criticism, insisting that the team had performed well.

"The protests from the fans are a disgrace, I'm sorry for what I heard today," he said. "This isn't the time to tell the players to go to work: we need to stay united, because the team is struggling on the pitch, and hearing 500 fans protesting away from home is something I don't accept.

"I'm very happy with the lads. We've brought in a whole new team, and we knew we'd struggle. I'm satisfied, but I'm angry about what I've heard in the last 30 minutes. Having 500 fans telling you to go work makes me feel bad. I'm disappointed about this. I don't know where it comes from, but in Italy's history it's the first time we've won six games. I'm convinced we'll get what we need to get because these lads are strong. Winning seven games boosts self-esteem."

Norway, Italy's rivals for the top spot in the group, beat Moldova 11-1 in September, but Gattuso discouraged any comparisons with Italy’s result, saying: “If you were expecting an 11-1like Moldova had against Norway, then that is not my problem. There are no easy matches."

