Disaster for Real Madrid as Rodrygo slapped with extended Champions League ban after red card in thrilling loss to Benfica

The incident occurred during a frantic finale in Lisbon as tempers flared on the pitch. Rodrygo was initially shown two yellow cards in stoppage time for dissent as he angrily protested a disallowed goal for a foul on goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who went on to score a sensational last minute goal for the Portuguese side to make it 4-2. The frustration boiled over after a potential equaliser was chalked off, leading to the Brazilian's dismissal in the dying moments of the match.

Following the final whistle, the referee's report detailed the "insulting and abuse language" that led UEFA to extend the automatic one-match ban to two. Rodrygo has since expressed his regret for the incident, acknowledging that he got carried away by the frustration of the moment. Despite his apology, UEFA’s disciplinary committee remained firm, confirming that the disrespectful remarks warranted a heavier penalty to maintain the integrity of the competition.

“Yesterday I got carried away in the moment when complaining about wasted time. It’s not my way of doing things,” Rodrygo wrote on social media the following day.

“I had never been sent off playing with Real Madrid and I am aware of the consequences. I apologize to the fans, the club, my teammates, and the coach. We will continue united and fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!”

