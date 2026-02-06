Getty Images Sport
Disaster for Real Madrid as Rodrygo slapped with extended Champions League ban after red card in thrilling loss to Benfica
Two-match suspension for Real Madrid star
Madrid have learned the full extent of the disciplinary fallout following their chaotic 4-2 loss to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. According to Marca, UEFA has handed Rodrygo a two-match ban, ruling him out of both legs of the Champions League knockout play-off round. The European governing body cited the use of "insulting and abusive language" directed at the match officials as the reason for the increased sanction.
The suspension creates a massive headache for manager Arbeloa, especially as Madrid have been drawn to face Benfica once again in the two-legged play-offs on February 17 and February 25. The first leg will take place in Lisbon, with the return fixture in Madrid, but the 15-time champions will have to navigate both fixtures without one of their most dangerous attacking outlets. Rodrygo’s absence is particularly painful given the high stakes of the knockout stage, where the margin for error is non-existent.
Why Rodrygo was banned by UEFA
The incident occurred during a frantic finale in Lisbon as tempers flared on the pitch. Rodrygo was initially shown two yellow cards in stoppage time for dissent as he angrily protested a disallowed goal for a foul on goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who went on to score a sensational last minute goal for the Portuguese side to make it 4-2. The frustration boiled over after a potential equaliser was chalked off, leading to the Brazilian's dismissal in the dying moments of the match.
Following the final whistle, the referee's report detailed the "insulting and abuse language" that led UEFA to extend the automatic one-match ban to two. Rodrygo has since expressed his regret for the incident, acknowledging that he got carried away by the frustration of the moment. Despite his apology, UEFA’s disciplinary committee remained firm, confirming that the disrespectful remarks warranted a heavier penalty to maintain the integrity of the competition.
“Yesterday I got carried away in the moment when complaining about wasted time. It’s not my way of doing things,” Rodrygo wrote on social media the following day.
“I had never been sent off playing with Real Madrid and I am aware of the consequences. I apologize to the fans, the club, my teammates, and the coach. We will continue united and fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!”
Fines and warnings for Arbeloa and Mourinho
The disciplinary sanctions were not limited to the players, as the coaching staff also felt the heat from UEFA. Both Real Madrid and Benfica have been fined €40,000 and issued formal warnings for delaying the kick-off of the match. Arbeloa and Benfica boss Jose Mourinho were both held responsible and warned for their teams' late arrival on the pitch, a move that UEFA strictly penalises to ensure TV schedules and match protocols are respected.
The fallout from the match also sees young defender Raul Asencio ruled out of the first leg in Lisbon after he was sent off for two yellow cards during the same encounter. This further depletes Arbeloa's defensive options at a time when the squad is already stretched thin. In a bizarre twist of fate, it was Benfica goalkeeper Trubin who scored to seal the win for the opposition, adding insult to injury on a night to forget for the Spanish giants.
Growing injury list for Real Madrid
Beyond the suspensions, Madrid are struggling with a severe injury crisis that threatens to derail their European ambitions. Jude Bellingham is the latest high-profile casualty; the England international has suffered a hamstring tear that is expected to keep him out for approximately one month. This rules him out of the trip to Lisbon alongside Rodrygo and Asencio, leaving a massive creative void in the heart of the midfield.
The club's medical department is working overtime to ensure that key defensive figures are fit for the European knockout stage. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy are all expected to return to the squad within the next two weeks, providing some much-needed relief for Arbeloa's makeshift backline. With the team having failed to secure automatic qualification, they must now overcome a resilient Benfica side to keep their dreams of a 16th European crown alive.
