'He'll be a different coach' - Xabi Alonso backed to return as Real Madrid boss as former team-mate makes Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho comparison

Khedira made a bold prediction regarding Alonso's future, claiming that time will heal the wounds of his recent departure and allow him to return with a more refined approach. “I am also quite sure that he will - let's say in ten or 15 years - be the coach at Real Madrid again,” Khedira said to Sky Sport. "Then he will be a different coach. Not necessarily a better one, but perhaps a different one, to deal with the situation better."

The former Germany international believes that the setback in Madrid does not diminish Alonso’s standing among the elite tactical minds in the game. In fact, Khedira places the 44-year-old on the same pedestal as some of the most decorated managers in football history. “He is still one of the best coaches in the world. I see him at the same level as Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. He has everything that makes a top coach,” Khedira emphasized, insisting that Alonso has the necessary quality to manage the biggest clubs on the planet.