'It WILL happen!' - Diego Simeone reveals which club he wants to manage after Atletico Madrid as iconic Argentine plots next move
Simeone opens up on his love towards Inter
Ahead of Atletico decisive Champions League meeting with Inter, Simeone created headlines by revealing his desire to manage the Italian giants in the future. The Argentine coach discussed both the match and Inter’s strengths, while simultaneously acknowledging his emotional connection to the Nerazzurri from his days as a player. His comments arrived at a delicate moment for Atletico, who have been inconsistent in Europe, struggling for momentum despite a handful of strong results and needing to protect their home advantage.
In the build-up to the fixture, Simeone analysed Inter as one of the most complete sides in the competition and highlighted their attacking structure, depth, and character. At the same time, he contrasted Inter’s Champions League dominance - a perfect 12 points - with Atletico’s mixed league-stage campaign, which includes emphatic wins but damaging defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. The pressure surrounding Atleti’s European fate, combined with Simeone’s remarks about his long-term future, ensured his comments rapidly became the focus of media attention in both Spain and Italy.
The backdrop of Simeone’s remarks also includes growing scrutiny over Atletico’s season trajectory, with injuries to key players and fluctuating performances adding uncertainty. Inter’s arrival in Madrid heightened the sense of urgency for Atlético, who must secure positive results to stay on track for the knockout rounds. In that context, Simeone’s admission about his dream job became as significant as his tactical assessment of the match ahead.
- AFP
Simeone 'will' coach Inter 'one day'
When asked directly about his future ambitions, Simeone made his intentions clear, stating: "It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day." He reinforced that belief by adding: "I think it will happen one day."
During the same press briefing, Simeone showed deep admiration for Inter’s current side, offering a detailed breakdown of their quality. He said: "Inter play very well, they have character and a very clear attacking pattern. They have an incredible squad. They dominated the entire match against Milan, had scoring opportunities and could’ve won. They certainly played to win. As for in the Champions League, their numbers speak for themselves.
"For a team like Inter, losing the derby means putting it behind you straight away and moving on, because this is a very strong side, the favourites to win the Scudetto, and will go far in the Champions League too."
"Every match is important for us, regardless of the opponent. We are in the ascendant phase of our campaign. We’ve got to improve in various areas, but we are aware of that and working on it."
Chivu's work at Inter praised by Simeone
Simeone’s connection to Inter stretches back to his playing days, when he played a pivotal role in their 1997–98 UEFA Cup triumph, leaving a legacy built on leadership, discipline, and relentless competitiveness. His bond with the Nerazzurri has remained strong, with fans fondly remembering the midfielder who characterised their late-90s spirit alongside stars like Ronaldo and Javier Zanetti. That affection, combined with Simeone’s own admiration for the club, has kept his name attached to Inter speculation for more than a decade.
Inter, now coached by Cristian Chivu, are regarded as one of the continent’s best-built sides and remain unbeaten in the Champions League this season. Simeone refused to outline what Chivu has changed tactically, saying: "It is difficult to explain what you can see every day, so I won’t come here and tell you how Chivu has changed Inter." However, he made it clear that he respects their development, their structure, and their Scudetto-favourite status under the former Inter defender.
Chivu’s appointment marked a new era for Inter after Simone Inzaghi’s departure to Al-Hilal, and results have quickly vindicated the decision.
Simeone has contract at Atletico until 2027
Simeone remains under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027, meaning any move to Inter will only materialise once a vacancy opens or if the Argentine initiates a departure. With Inter thriving under Chivu and competing for major honours on multiple fronts, no immediate managerial change appears likely. Nevertheless, Simeone’s comments will intensify long-running speculation and ensure his name remains linked to the Nerazzurri job whenever an opening emerges.
