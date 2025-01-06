Diego Luna, Benjamin Cremaschi and the potential January camp breakout players for Maurico Pochettino and USMNT

GOAL looks at five newcomers who could use the January camp as a springboard for the U.S. men's national team

Mauricio Pochettino has officially announced his 2025 January Camp roster that will compete in a pair of international friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica, with a handful of new faces looking to make an impact under the Argentine ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

There are veterans and familiar faces, though, too. 2024 Paris Olympics overage duo Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman were selected, as was mainstay senior defender Tim Ream and 2022 FIFA World Cup participant Shaq Moore. The goalkeeping pool consists of a few regulars, too, with Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen and Drake Callender all joined by newcomer Matt Freese.

However, in the midfield four new faces have emerged in Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Emeka Eneli, and Benjamin Cremaschi - with three total caps combined between the four of them.

Up top, Jesus Ferreira is the lone experienced attacker, while Charlotte FC teenage star Patrick Agyemang earned his first call-up, along with CF Montreal's Caden Clark, Chicago Fire's Brian Gutierrez, St. Louis CITY's Indiana Vassilev, free agent Matko Miljevic and one-time capped Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White.

Pochettino's first-choice senior team - with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson - is nearly set in stone. However, the contributors behind those stars have not yet been concretely determined. GOAL takes a look at five newcomers from this roster who could make an impact over the next year.