'I didn’t agree with signing Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta explains why €100m CR7 transfer was so 'demanding'

Chris Burton
Cristiano Ronaldo JuventusGetty
Cristiano RonaldoJuventusAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueSerie A

Former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed why he “didn’t agree” with the club splashing out €100 million (£86m/$107m) on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great moved to Italy in 2018
  • Big money required to get deal done
  • Spent three years with the Bianconeri

Editors' Picks