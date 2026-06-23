Didier Deschamps urges Ousmane Dembele critics to 'get off his case' after seeing France winger score first World Cup goal

Following a convincing 3-0 victory over Iraq on Tuesday, head coach Deschamps leaped to the defence of his star winger. Deschamps joked with reporters after the match about the harsh treatment Dembele received following the previous 3-1 win against Senegal on June 16.

During that game, the winger played 80 minutes before being replaced by Bradley Barcola, failing to complete a single dribble or register a shot on target. The manager stated: “Maybe now you [journalists] will get off his case now and find another target. There haven’t been any issues with him, he’s just adapting to a system he’s not used to playing in during the rest of the year. Once he’s in good form physically, it’s only a matter of making adjustments.”