Kylian Mbappe is 'on a mission!' - Didier Deschamps says misunderstood France captain is of 'exceptional breed' amid World Cup stardom

The France boss was particularly eager to address the disconnect between Mbappe’s public image and his actual personality within the dressing room. Often a target for criticism on social media and in the press, especially following his complex exit from PSG, the forward is seen in a completely different light by those working with him daily.

"Kylian knows how to defend. He also scores goals, more than the others. I told you from the first day: he is on a mission. Even if sometimes you don't always hear me... Even on the athletic exercises, he was first. I said a long time ago that he assumes his role as captain. The image we can have of him on the outside does not always or rarely correspond to what he really is," Deschamps explained to the media.



