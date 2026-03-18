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'Every player is just devastated' - Micky van de Ven promises Spurs fans that players are 'desperate' to save themselves in Premier League relegation battle
A season of total turmoil
Spurs' campaign has veered into nightmare territory, leaving the squad reeling as they struggle to find consistency or results. Reflecting on the emotional toll of the current slide, Van de Ven admitted the atmosphere at Hotspur Way is at an all-time low following a string of damaging defeats.
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Dressing room 'devastated' by current form
Speaking in an interview with SPURSPLAY, the former Wolfsburg man said: “The season is so tough for everyone in the dressing room, especially after Bilbao, everybody hopes to get the next season, you just keep building on that success, but we've been struggling this season.
"Obviously we’ve had injuries, we had some top players out on the pitch as well, but sometimes you need everyone together, and then this player falls out and this guy comes back in, and this guy falls out. It's obviously really tough when you're on the pitch and every time you need to walk off the pitch with zero points. The only thing you play for is to get the three points, because then you have to feel the whole week you've trained for something. So, it's just really tough. Every player is just devastated with the situation we're in right now, and everybody just wants to turn this around as soon as possible.”
Van de Ven hits back at 'made up' claims
Van de Ven expressed his frustration with stories claiming that key members of the squad are looking for the exit door rather than focusing on survival.
He added: “Sometimes we just read things about ourselves and other players. We are just like: 'What is this?' We read something about one guy who said they were going to leave and doesn't care about the situation they are in, and then someone reads this and it's like: 'How does this come out?' People just make things up and it's frustrating for us because it brings so much more trouble. The fans then start to believe this or start saying: 'Oh the guys do not care anymore. What's going to happen with the club?' But, trust me, all of the people involved on the pitch, all of the staff, the players, everyone, they care so much about the situation we are in and we just want to turn things around."
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Uphill task in the Champions League
Before a crucial Premier League relegation six-pointers clash with Nottingham Forest, Spurs must first attempt to pull off a miracle in the Champions League. Following a 5-2 defeat in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, the London side faces a daunting task to overturn the deficit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.
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