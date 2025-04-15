PSG wing wonders GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and PSG's wing wonders are providing a timely reminder that football can still be fun

OpinionParis Saint-GermainK. KvaratskheliaD. DoueO. DembeleB. BarcolaChampions LeagueFEATURESAston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique's band of attacking stars are showing that excitement comes with letting fleet-footed forwards actually take on defenders

English football can't always be fun to watch. Not every match has to be a 'great advert for the Premier League'. Some Sundays just aren't that 'Super' - and that's okay. However, there was something about last week's dreadfully dull Manchester derby that really upset Gary Neville - and it wasn't just the fact that his former club had failed to get one over on their city rivals.

His disappointment ran much deeper than a vested interest in silencing noisy neighbours. As far as Neville was concerned, the dour nature of the draw at Old Trafford was indicative of a more general malaise afflicting the world's most popular championship.

"It really was quite depressing for me because I think we're seeing a lot of these types of games," the former right-back said after making his way from the gantry to the Sky Sports studio. "The Premier League is about thrill, it's about excitement, it's about risk - but there was nothing like that today. It was really disappointing. I apologise even for my commentary; I think it let it get to me. I was boring on there too...

Article continues below

"But this robotic nature of not leaving our positions, of basically being micro-managed to within an inch of our lives, of not having any freedom to take any risks to try to win a football match... It's becoming an illness in the game, it's becoming a disease in the game."

Perhaps Paris Saint-Germain, though, have already discovered the antidote...

Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
2392 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match