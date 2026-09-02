Anadolu Agency
Deniz Gul completes 10m euro Galatasaray transfer from FC Porto on five-year contract
Gul seals Galatasaray switch
Galatasaray have finalized the signing of Turkish international striker Deniz Gul from FC Porto shortly before the transfer deadline. The 22-year-old forward landed at Ataturk Airport via private jet on 1 September 2026, where he was greeted by club officials and enthusiastic supporters.
The Super Lig side officially notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) after agreeing a total transfer fee of 10 million euros with Porto. The agreement includes a 10% profit share on any future sale for the Portuguese club.
Gul put pen to paper on a five-year contract starting from the 2026-27 season. He will earn a guaranteed net annual salary of 1.5 million euros throughout his stay in Istanbul.
- Anadolu Agency
Thrilled for Istanbul arrival
Upon stepping off his flight in Istanbul, Gul led the waiting Galatasaray supporters in a classic fan chant before departing for his medical examinations. The young striker expressed his delight at making the move and joining the reigning Turkish champions.
He emphasized his excitement about connecting with the team and starting his new chapter at RAMS Park immediately.
"I'm very happy. I'm very excited," Gul said. "I want to meet the team and our fans as soon as possible. The important thing for me right now is to be here. I'm here now and I'm focused on this."
European journey and international switch
Born and raised in Stockholm to a Turkish father and Swedish mother, Gul progressed through youth academies in Sweden before starring for Hammarby IF. His scoring exploits earned him a transfer to FC Porto in August 2024 on a deal running through 2029.
At international level, Gul represented Sweden at Under-19 level before committing his international future to Turkey in November 2024. He subsequently earned his senior call-up under national team manager Vincenzo Montella for UEFA Nations League fixtures in March 2025.
The 22-year-old now returns to Turkish football to bolster Galatasaray's attacking line with his physicality and top-level European experience.
- Getty Images
Straight into action
Having completed his medical checks and formal paperwork, Gul will integrate immediately into first-team training under the coaching staff.
His arrival provides vital depth in the forward rotation as Galatasaray prepare to defend their domestic crown and compete in European competition.
Gul will now focus on earning his debut and establishing himself as a key figure in the squad for the 2026-27 campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting