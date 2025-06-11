Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'Very proud' - Denis Bouanga discusses scoring dramatic clinching goal for LAFC to earn Club World Cup berthD. BouangaMajor League SoccerLos Angeles FCFIFA Club World CupChelseaThe winger claimed scoring the qualifying goal for the Black and Gold in their playoff match vs. Club America was one his proudest moments in MLSBouanga credits LAFC's resilient mentality for tournament qualificationWinger aims to score goals ar CWC, showcasing signature flip celebrationViews CWC as opportunity to measure MLS against global competitionWatch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowArticle continues below