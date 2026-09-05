AFP
Demba Ba claims Ralf Rangnick and Hoffenheim were the real architects of Jurgen Klopp's famous gegenpressing style
The origins of heavy metal football
Klopp is widely celebrated for popularising the high-octane gegenpressing style at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, but the tactical blueprint may have originated elsewhere.
Speaking to FourFourTwo, Ba detailed how Hoffenheim, managed by Ralf Rangnick, stunned Dortmund early in the 2008/09 Bundesliga campaign. Hoffenheim shocked the German establishment with an unrelenting attacking approach that overwhelmed their opponents.
Hoffenheim raced into a 2-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes, deploying an aggressive pressing game that completely dismantled Klopp's setup. This frantic encounter proved to be a watershed moment for Klopp, who immediately recognised the devastating potential of such an exhausting, front-foot tactical system.
- AFP
Ba recalls a breathtaking performance
Ba remembers the physical toll that specific match took on the players as they executed the demanding game plan. "It was the fifth matchday of the league. Hoffenheim had just been promoted to the Bundesliga," Ba told FourFourTwo. "Our style of play was a breath of fresh air in Germany. The team played attacking football, giving everything from the start, no matter the opponent. Our lack of experience in the top tier hardly showed because we made up for it with hard work and boldness. That day, within just half an hour, we were already leading Borussia Dortmund 2-0. I remember that we played with great intensity. I was completely exhausted afterwards because I gave absolutely everything on the pitch. It was incredible."
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Changing the managerial landscape
The profound impact of that display on Klopp only became clear to Ba much later during a conversation with Rangnick. "Years later, talking with Ralf Rangnick, he shared an interesting anecdote with me," Ba added. "After that heavy defeat, Klopp admitted to him that from that moment on, he wanted all his teams to play that way. He implemented it at Dortmund and later at Liverpool. In a way, we were pioneers of Jürgen’s gegenpressing."
This tactical awakening helped Klopp secure back-to-back league titles with Dortmund before Klopp transformed Liverpool into English and European champions using the same relentless blueprint.
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