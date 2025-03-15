Dele Alli, what are you doing?! Como man sent off less than 10 minutes into debut for foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in nightmare return after two-year absence - as coach Cesc Fabregas also sees red in loss to AC Milan
Dele Alli was sent off in less than 10 minutes on his Como debut as they lost to AC Milan - while coach Cesc Fabregas was also shown a red card.
- Milan came back from a goal down to win 2-1
- Dele was given marching orders in stoppage time
- Fabregas was given the marching orders for dissent