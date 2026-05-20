'He defends all the time!' - Ousmane Dembele hailed as example to follow as PSG coach Luis Enrique makes basketball comparison

For the manager, the French international represents the modern two-way player required to win major trophies. Since arriving on August 12, 2023, for a €50 million fee from Barcelona -who previously signed him from Dortmund for €148m - the winger, contracted until June 2028, has matured immensely.

Enrique elaborated on this necessity, providing a detailed explanation of his star's mentality. "It's the mentality of Ousmane. He defends all the time, regardless of the match or the minute. It's important to have him because we tend to always highlight what he does offensively but, at no point, do we highlight what he does as a defender. When a team does not have the ball, you have to defend, it is not a bad thing or something that you should not do. It is the same in basketball: you have to attack and defend, otherwise it is impossible," he explained.