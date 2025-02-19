Lookman-GasperiniGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'Deeply disrespectful' - Ademola Lookman fires back at Gian Piero Gasperini's 'worst penalty taker' criticism after Atalanta's Champions League exit as star forward claims he was 'instructed' to take spot kick vs Club Brugge

A. LookmanG. GasperiniAtalantaChampions LeagueAtalanta vs Club BrugesClub BrugesSerie A

Ademola Lookman has fired back at Gian Piero Gasperini's "deeply disrespectful" criticism after Atalanta's Champions League loss to Club Brugge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Atalanta crashed out of UCL to Club Brugge
  • Lookman missed a spot kick in the second half
  • Gasperini labelled him "one of the worst penalty takers"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
1048 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches