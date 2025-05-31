Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty
Soham Mukherjee

‘That is disrespectful!’ – Deco bites back at Cristiano Ronaldo question ahead of Portugal's final four showdown with Germany

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeaguePortugalUEFA Nations League A

Deco has given his full backing to Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed Portugal’s "fantastic and incredible team" ahead of the Nations League semi-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo is still going strong at 40

  • Still captains Portugal and could play in the 2026 WC

  • Deco believes Al-Nassr star is the GOAT
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match