AFP
‘No-brainer’ - Declan Rice told he will not be next England captain as former Three Lions star picks alternative successor to Harry Kane
Agbonlahor backs Bellingham for armband
Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor dismissed the idea that Arsenal midfielder Rice is the guaranteed heir to the armband. Thomas Tuchel recently named Rice as vice-captain, but Agbonlahor insists the Real Madrid star is the only logical choice after dragging his country to the semi-finals with six goals.
Agbonlahor stated: "He's the next England captain. Let's not get it twisted, people talk about Declan Rice, no it's not - Jude Bellingham is the next England captain after Harry Kane. No-brainer. Say no more." Bellingham scored twice against Mexico and secured a 2-1 victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, cementing his vital status for the team.
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Comparisons to France legend Zidane
Agbonlahor went on to compare the midfielder to France icon Zinedine Zidane, who famously inspired his nation to World Cup glory in 1998.
Noting his immense influence and mature demeanour, Agbonlahor continued: "He reminds me of Zidane, the way he plays and stuff. He's dragging this team through at the moment. I think he's world class, I really do. And also, you listen to him off the pitch, he's got a real calmness about him as well. And I think he's the next England captain after Harry Kane. I think he's been excellent and really dragging this team through."
Former team-mate predicts future leadership
The sentiment is shared by Harlee Dean, who captained the youngster during his breakthrough season at Birmingham City. Dean believes his natural authority makes him the obvious successor.
He explained: "He's playing chest out, he's not hiding from anything. I don't even think he would probably be [too hung up on becoming captain] - as much of an honour as it is to be captain of England. I imagine he's [like]: ‘If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't.’ It might be part of his plan, but I think he'll just continue to be the one that everyone looks to in that team regardless. He's dragging them along with him. He's making people around him better, I think. So you would say that maybe two, three years down the line, whenever Harry Kane decides to call it a day, it would naturally go to Jude, in my opinion.”
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What next for England and Bellingham?
England have a monumental task ahead as they prepare to face Argentina in a highly anticipated World Cup semi-final. Bellingham will be eager to add to his six goals and guide his nation to the ultimate prize. Whether he officially inherits the armband from Kane soon or not, his performances have firmly established him as the undeniable heartbeat of this generation.
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