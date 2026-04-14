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Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham: Who will be the next English Ballon d’Or winner? Ex-Three Lions star makes his prediction
Who was the last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or?
The likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have come close to earning that title down the years, but ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen remains the last English player to actually land the prize.
Said success came back in 2001, with a quarter of a century having passed since then. The modern era has, of course, been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - with the Argentine and Portuguese GOATs picking up 13 Ballons d’Or between them.
As they move into the twilight of their respective careers, the door has been left ajar for a new generation of talent to walk through. Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is considered by many to be the next all-time great off the rank, but he will not have things all his own way.
That is certainly the case in 2026, with all-action midfielder Rice starring for Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, while prolific striker Kane - who is closing in on 50 goals this season - has Bayern Munich in the hunt for Bundesliga and Champions League crowns.
Real Madrid playmaker Bellingham is another that will form part of England’s World Cup plans this summer, with that tournament presenting him with an opportunity to stake serious claims to the most sought-after of collective and individual accolades.
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Which English player is best placed to win the Ballon d'Or in 2026?
Of that trio, who is best placed to claim the Ballon d’Or? When that question was put to Barry, the 53-cap former England international - speaking in association with BetMGM - told GOAL in an exclusive interview: “Unfortunately, Bellingham, he's been great since he's been at Real Madrid and done great things, but, obviously, the injuries are probably costing him at the minute.
“For me, Declan Rice has been the best midfielder in Europe this year - most consistent. His numbers keep getting better and better. Having gone from that holding midfielder to the number eight, he's been sensational. Plus, you've got his set pieces. For me, he's the best midfielder in Europe.
“And Harry Kane, his numbers are incredible. So, those two players, they have to be in every conversation. But, then it's about winning trophies. If you want to win the Ballon d'Or, unfortunately, it's not all about the individual success and the numbers. You have to be in a team that goes and wins trophies.
“I think a lot will depend on how Arsenal finish. And, hopefully, for us, a World Cup would be nice as well. That would put their names right to the top of the list. I think they have a lot to play for. But, for me, definitely the best midfielder in the Premier League and possibly Europe this year. Harry Kane's numbers speak for themselves. Incredible number nine.”
Will Rice, Kane and Bellingham all win a Ballon d'Or?
Pressed further on whether Rice, Kane and Bellingham could all collect a Golden Ball at some stage, Barry added: “That would be something I wouldn't say no to.
“I think it's not quite happening for Jude at the minute, because of the season he's had in terms of injury. If one of these players can pick it up, hopefully this year, why not? I'd definitely say that the trio, if they continue the careers that they've had so far, then why not?”
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Trophy bids: Kane, Rice and Bellingham in medal chases
While Kane forms part of a buoyant Bayern squad at present, with further additions to his medal collection being sought after lifting a fabled trophy curse, Rice is in danger of seeing Arsenal’s 2025-26 campaign implode. They have already suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final and seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just six points.
Bellingham is back in action at Real Madrid, during what has been an injury-hit season, but could miss out on major domestic and continental honours - leaving him to focus on England’s quest to bring 60 years of international pain in the men’s game to a close.