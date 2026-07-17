Declan Rice told he 'won't get any better' as Graeme Souness shreds Arsenal star after England collapse and labels Spain's Rodri is 'the polar opposite'

Souness claimed that both Rice and his international midfield partner Elliot Anderson lack technical variation, contrasting their styles with Spain’s midfield maestro Rodri. Speaking to Sports Uncensored, Souness said: "[Anderson is] 22, so he's got a chance of getting better. Declan won't get any better, he's looking as good as he'll get at 27."

He added: "I don't see enough football in the two of them. I see them as players who'll recycle the ball... but I don't see them hurting people. If you wanted the polar opposite to those two, the night before you see arguably the best one in the world at that, and has been for a couple of years, in Rodri.

"[Spain] go a goal up and he's still getting on the front foot by his choice of pass, not running with it unnecessarily and not going square all the time."