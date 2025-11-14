(C)Getty Images
'I’ll decide that with Arsenal' - Forgotten Gunners star speaks out on potential return to former club
Jesus linked with Palmeiras return
Jesus moved to cool talk of an imminent exit after reports in Brazil suggested he was considering a January return to Palmeiras, the club where he first rose to prominence. The Arsenal striker, who has only recently resumed training following a nine-month absence with a serious knee injury, reiterated that there have been no negotiations and that his current focus is solely on regaining his place in the Gunners’ squad. With competition for attacking positions intensifying at the Emirates, his comments arrive at a crucial moment as speculation continues to swirl about his long-term role in Arteta’s plans.
The 28-year-old spent part of his rehabilitation in Brazil during the Premier League off-season, using Palmeiras’ training facilities to complete key stages of his recovery. That time back home fuelled narratives about an early comeback to the Brazilian league, but Jesus has insisted that such interpretations overlook the reality of his long layoff and the need for a stable environment as he rebuilds match fitness. With Arsenal battling on multiple fronts, the striker is determined to re-establish himself before entertaining any thoughts about the next chapter of his career.
Brazilian will 'decide' future 'with Arsenal'
Jesus’ interview with Revista Placar made headlines in both England and Brazil, largely due to his candid tone and firm dismissal of transfer rumours. The forward has long spoken warmly about Palmeiras, and his admiration resurfaced publicly, but he clarified that any future return would be a deliberate joint decision with Arsenal rather than a reactionary move after injury.
Speaking emphatically about recent rumours, Jesus stated: “There was never contact with another club. My wish, as I always say, is to return to Palmeiras. And Palmeiras also want me to come back.”
Reflecting on the timing of a possible return to Brazil, Jesus added: “When I feel it’s the right time to go back to Palmeiras, I’ll decide that with Arsenal.” He also addressed the realities of returning from a serious injury, explaining: “But we’re talking about a player who has been out for nine months and is now fighting to return to the team. Some journalists speak without any basis.”
Jesus then shut down suggestions that he might leave in the upcoming window, saying: “After such a complex surgery, it makes no sense for me to leave the club now.”
Gyokeres' arrival put Jesus further down the Arsenal pecking order
Jesus’ Arsenal journey has been defined by an explosive beginning followed by persistent injuries that derailed his role as the club’s first-choice centre-forward. His early contribution transformed Arteta’s attack during the 2022–23 Premier League title push, but recurring knee issues — including an ACL rupture in January 2025 — repeatedly halted his momentum and forced Arsenal to reassess their long-term planning in the forward department.
The summer arrival of Viktor Gyokeres, alongside competition from Kai Havertz and a strengthened attacking midfield unit, has threatened Jesus’ place in the squad. Arteta still values the Brazilian’s versatility and pressing intelligence, often highlighting the tactical flexibility he provides when deployed wide or centrally. However, with Arsenal competing for major trophies and now boasting greater attacking depth, Jesus’ ability to remain consistent and available will play a defining role in determining his future at the club.
Jesus certain to stay at Arsenal past winter window
Jesus’ contract situation adds another layer to the discussion. His deal runs until 2027, meaning Arsenal are under no pressure to sell, but his high wages and injury record pose legitimate considerations as the Gunners shape their squad around younger, more durable options. While a future move to Palmeiras is widely expected, both the player and the club understand that his return to Brazil is more a matter of timing than desire — and that time is not January 2026.
For the remainder of the season, Jesus’ priority is crystal clear: regain full fitness, build rhythm and fight for minutes in a competitive Arsenal forward line. With the Gunners pushing toward domestic and European targets, his experience and multifaceted skillset could still play an important role across a long campaign.
As for Palmeiras, the Brazilian giants remain patient yet eager admirers, monitoring Jesus’ condition while respecting his current obligations in North London. A summer move in 2026, or even 2027, appears far more likely than a mid-season switch, particularly given the player’s insistence on stability during his recovery.
