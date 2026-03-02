Dead-ball football is dead boring! Winners and losers after Arsenal see off ill-disciplined Chelsea in set-piece showdown that hints at bleak future for the beautiful game

Wesley Fofana picked up Chelsea's sixth red card of the Premier League season in last week's 1-1 draw with Burnley, and Rosenior was quick to point out that it was the first dismissal of his tenure. Well, it's now two reds in two games for the Blues, so trying to argue that ill-discipline isn't a massive problem within this relatively young and inexperienced squad isn't going to fly anymore. Rosenior knows it too.

"It's a difficult thing to put your finger on," the Blues boss said to BBC Sport after Neto's dismissal at the Emirates. "We're trying to address it, we're working on it. It's been the story of our season, and our last two games. Sometimes, you have to learn from the consequences, from the pain, but we haven't and that's frustrating."

It's hard not to have some sympathy for Rosenior, as this is an issue he's inherited. Also, at 25, Neto is actually one of the more senior players at Stamford Bridge and has been playing Premier League football for seven years, so the Portuguese had no excuse for picking up two of the most stupid yellow cards you'll ever see.

The net result is an injury-hit Chelsea will be without one of their more effective attackers for Wednesday's massive midweek meeting with Aston Villa. Make no mistake about it then: if Rosenior doesn't somehow manage to get a grip on his players, ridiculous reds and silly suspensions are going to end up costing Chelsea Champions League football.