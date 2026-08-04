AFP
David Sullivan told to avoid West Ham home matches at London Stadium following sexual misconduct allegations
London Stadium operators request advance notice
According to Sky Sports, the London Stadium operator has recommended that Sullivan stays away from West Ham home games, starting with the Carabao Cup tie against Portsmouth on Saturday.
While an internal investigation concluded there is no ongoing safeguarding risk, stadium management remains cautious. A London Stadium spokesperson clarified their position, stating: "Following media reports at the end of the season regarding a safeguarding matter being managed by the club, London Stadium sought further information to ensure it could fulfil its own safeguarding responsibilities. Based on the information provided by the club, we understand the matter was investigated and that the club does not consider there to be an ongoing safeguarding risk associated with Mr Sullivan attending the stadium. However, given the potential for demonstrations and anti-social behaviour by some spectators, we have recommended to the club that he does not attend. We have also requested advance notice of any planned attendance so that appropriate safety and operational measures can be put in place."
- AFP
Resignation follows turbulent period and relegation
The stadium's directive follows a highly turbulent period for the club, which included relegation from the Premier League and the earlier departure of vice-chairman Karren Brady. Sullivan ended his 16-year spell at the top of the club in June, resigning with immediate effect just before The Times and BBC Panorama published their joint investigation into sexually exploitative behaviour.
At the time of his departure, he insisted the claims were unrelated to football and stated: "At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability. Therefore, after very careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as Joint-Chair and Director of West Ham United FC with immediate effect."
Former chairman strongly denies historic allegations
Sullivan has consistently and fiercely rejected the accusations made against him by seven women, labelling them as factually incorrect and entirely false. He previously vowed to pursue legal action against the broadcasters.
In his resignation statement, he noted: "I categorically deny these claims. I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for. I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as. I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations." It was also revealed he had been banned from contact with the women's and youth teams since 2023.
- AFP
What comes next for West Ham?
West Ham have confirmed that interim CEO Karim Virani is overseeing day-to-day operations as they navigate this significant rebuilding process. The club will host Portsmouth on Saturday without Sullivan in attendance. Attention now turns to the pitch, as they travel to face Burnley on Sunday before welcoming Charlton Athletic for a London derby on August 22.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting