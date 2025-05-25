David Raya & Matz Sels confirmed as joint Golden Glove winners but Arsenal No.1's joy contrasts with despair for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper after failed Champions League qualification bid D. Raya M. Sels Arsenal Nottingham Forest Premier League

Arsenal's David Raya and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels have become joint winners of the Premier League's Golden Glove award with 13 clean sheets each.