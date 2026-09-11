Getty Images Sport
'We got a real thrashing' - David Raum and Willi Orban slam RB Leipzig performance after shock Champions League defeat to Como
Italian debutants stun Germans
Como marked their historic European debut after a 119-year wait by sweeping aside Leipzig 4-1 in their Champions League league-phase opener. First-half strikes from Martin Baturina and Tasos Douvikas gave the hosts a commanding two-goal cushion before Assane Diao and Maximo Perrone sealed a memorable triumph on the shores of Lake Como. Andrija Maksimovic's consolation effort did little to spare the visitors from a chastening evening in Lombardy.
- STEINSIEK.CH
Raum laments terrible display
Leipzig captain Raum pulled no punches in his assessment of his side's tactical execution and mentality, admitting they fell well short of elite continental standards.
Reflecting on the comprehensive defeat after the match, the 28-year-old left-back stated: "This feels really awful, we got a real thrashing today. The first half was terrible. The second [half was] maybe a touch better. Overall, it wasn't a good performance from us. We have to learn from this. We need to get together as soon as possible, we actually had a clear plan. But we weren't brave or clever enough with the ball again. We had the chances to play. But it wasn't sharp enough, there just wasn't enough of anything today."
Orban admits tactical failure
Central defensive partner Orban was equally candid in acknowledging the absolute supremacy of Cesc Fabregas's Serie A debutants, who have enjoyed significant backing under the ownership of the Djarum Group since 2019.
Conceding that the visitors' tactical setup unravelled, the 33-year-old defender explained: "We had a reasonable game plan, but it quickly became clear that we couldn't get a grip on Como's game. This game hurts a lot today. Como showed us what it means to be active with the ball, to make decisions on the ball, and to play good passes in the final third. We need to learn that from our opponents today; credit to them. Ultimately, our game plan didn't work out."
- Getty Images Sport
Quick response required next
Leipzig must urgently address their defensive vulnerabilities ahead of hosting Dutch powerhouses PSV Eindhoven on matchday two at the Red Bull Arena on October 13. Martin Demichelis's side face a crucial test of character and composure in possession if they are to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase. Meanwhile, Como will travel to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord at De Kuip the following evening.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting