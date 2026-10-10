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Yosua Arya

David Moyes stunned as The Friedkin Group put Everton up for sale just two years after takeover

D. Moyes
Everton
Premier League

Everton manager David Moyes has admitted his surprise after The Friedkin Group announced they are considering selling a controlling stake in the club. The American owners are exploring new investment opportunities less than two years after completing their takeover at the Merseyside outfit.

  • Everton owners explore potential club sale

    The Friedkin Group (TFG) has shocked the football world by announcing its willingness to sell a controlling stake in Everton. The American ownership group, who only acquired the club from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, are seeking fresh investment.

    This major development comes less than two years into their tenure at the Premier League outfit. TFG originally arrived with the promise of stabilising a club plagued by prolonged financial difficulties and off-field instability.

    Despite sitting seventh in the table after five matches this season, the announcement has created a fresh wave of uncertainty. The timing of the decision has caught many off guard, including the current manager Moyes.

  • Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Moyes left surprised by sudden announcement

    Everton boss Moyes was completely unaware of the ownership's intentions until the morning of the announcement. Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming clash against Hull City, the Scottish manager delivered an honest assessment of the situation.

    "I truly believed with new ownership we were in it completely," Moyes explained to reporters. "My ambition coming back was trying to get Everton back to the levels they have been in the past and that is challenging for Europe more often. It has been a difficult summer for us. I only found out this morning. ​Maybe I am a little bit surprised, but maybe I shouldn't be that surprised."

  • TFG reflect on securing stadium move

    During their short spell in charge, TFG successfully oversaw Everton's historic relocation to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium. The owners maintain that their primary goal was to guide the club through a period of significant financial danger.

    "When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the owners said in a statement. "With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for ​Everton."

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  • Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The search for the right investors

    With the financial foundations now deemed secure, TFG feel the time is right to hand over the reins. The group, who also own Italian club AS Roma and French side AS Cannes, will not rush the process. They have retained investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the sale and insist they will only entertain proposals from suitable custodians who can build on recent progress. TFG have promised to fully support Everton on and off the pitch while the search for a buyer continues.

Premier League
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