David Beckham and Gary Neville disappointed as Notts County thrash Salford City at Wembley to secure League One promotion

In sweltering conditions reaching 37 degrees, Notts County proved far too strong for their opponents, dominating possession and clinical finishing. After a cagey opening, the Magpies broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Jatta.

A swift counter-attack sparked by goalkeeper James Belshaw allowed Jones to play a sublime through-ball that sliced through the Salford defence, leaving Jatta to side-foot home his 17th goal of the campaign.

The over 20,000 County fans in attendance had even more to cheer before the interval. Following a reckless challenge on Jones by Haji Mnonga, Notts County doubled their lead from the resulting set-piece. Captain Rod McDonald cushioned a delivery back across the face of goal, where Lucas Ness rose highest to power a header home, leaving Salford with a mountain to climb in the second half.