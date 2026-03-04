Getty Images
David & Victoria Beckham send loving messages to son Brooklyn on his 27th birthday amid family feud
An emotional olive branch on social media
In a move that has surprised many following the family’s recent public fallout, David and Victoria took to Instagram to celebrate Brooklyn’s 27th birthday. The former England captain and Manchester United legend shared a nostalgic childhood photograph of his eldest son, pointedly using the childhood nickname "Buster" in a caption that simply read, "27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x." Victoria followed suit almost immediately, sharing the same imagery alongside a candid photo of the pair laughing together, accompanied by a string of heart emojis and a message of unconditional love. She wrote: "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much."
This public display of affection comes at a critical juncture for the "Brand Beckham" dynasty. Just six weeks prior, Brooklyn - who now resides in the United States with his wife, Nicola Peltz - issued an unprecedented six-page statement effectively severing ties with his parents. The birthday messages appear to be a strategic or perhaps deeply personal attempt by David and Victoria to bridge the gap, as the family has not been seen all together publicly since the London premiere of David’s documentary in 2023.
Allegations of sabotage and control
The context behind this birthday outreach is rooted in the allegations Brooklyn made in January 2026. In his expansive social media statement, the 27-year-old claimed he had been "silent for years" while his parents allegedly manipulated press narratives to preserve their public image. He accused David and Victoria of prioritising "performative social media posts" over authentic relationships and, most damagingly, suggested they had actively tried to "sabotage" his marriage to Nicola since before their wedding day.
Brooklyn’s grievances were specific and personal, ranging from claims that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance at his wedding to allegations that his parents pressured him into signing away the rights to his own name. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn wrote. He further alleged that he was called "evil" for his choice of wedding guest seating and claimed his parents refused to see him during a visit to Los Angeles unless it was for a photographed event.
A family divided by branding
The rift has manifested in more than just words; the physical absence of Brooklyn from major family milestones has been telling. While his younger siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, remain firmly within the family fold, Brooklyn was notably absent from his father’s 50th birthday celebrations and David's investiture at Windsor Castle in November. He also declined to appear in his mother’s recent Netflix docuseries, a move that contrasted sharply with his siblings’ unified front. The tension was further highlighted during Cruz Beckham’s recent 21st birthday celebrations in Mayfair. While the entire extended family gathered for a luxury dinner, Brooklyn remained in the United States.
Reconciliation or permanent estrangement?
The ball is now firmly in Brooklyn’s court. Having previously stated, "I do not want to reconcile with my family," his reaction to these public birthday wishes will determine the next chapter of this high-profile saga. While David has attempted smaller "olive branches" in the past, such as including Brooklyn in a New Year’s Eve photo montage, this direct birthday outreach is far more difficult to ignore. However, given Brooklyn’s claim that his anxiety has "disappeared" since stepping away from the family, he may not be ready to return to the fold.
For David and Victoria, the challenge lies in balancing the maintenance of their global brand with the genuine personal desire to mend a fractured household. With Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly planning a vow renewal to "create new memories" untainted by family drama, the divide between London and Los Angeles looks set to remain a significant test for the world's most famous footballing family.
